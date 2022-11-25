Product Recall

Not Available

    The real and imaginary collide with tragic consequences as a prodigal physicist at the Large Hadron Collider works to answer profound questions about our universe. Believing he's unlocked a frightening secret about the origins of matter itself, he suffers a breakdown. Struggling with his own demons in his search for the 'God particle', he returns home to convalesce. Was his breakdown the natural result of a genius but flawed mind? Or a celestial intervention designed to prevent him from exposing his discovery?

