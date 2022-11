Not Available

It revolves around A-Ko and B-ko's pursuit of a handsome stud named Kay. He likes coke and motorcycles and is quietly courted by both A-ko and B-ko. Meanwhile, C-ko grows very jealous of him... Also meanwhile, the aliens' ship in now floating in the bay and they've tried again to turn it into the ultimate nightspot. Good luck. Catastrophe always occurs when the three 'Ko's get together