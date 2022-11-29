Not Available

Profanaciones seems to stem from the suspicion that you can hear what you see: a piano, a foliage moved by the wind, the knocking of a door, but that, at the same time, you cannot see what you hear, that the look can hear, but the ear cannot see, something that is expressed directly in the subtitle, The ears do not have eyelids. In other words, part of the assumption that "there is no reciprocity between sight and hearing." Hence, generally, there is much more music that is created around the cinema or the image than its opposite, cinema that is generated from music.