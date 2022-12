Not Available

In 1992, more than 130 female workers in Jialong Garment Factory lost their jobs. That year, in order to transfer capital to Indonesia, the factory announced the closure of the factory at the same time as the union was established. The boss, Zhu Yinglong, a professor at Taiwan University, refused to pay severance payment in accordance with the standards of the Labor Law Law. The employees had nowhere to ask for help and decided to take to the streets to seek justice.