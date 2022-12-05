Professor Pyarelal

Not Available

Kishinchand has taken to a life of crime, namely that of forging passports, and for that is under surveillance by the police. Upon his wife, Shanti's, and son, Pyarelal's insistence, he decides to give up all criminal activity and become honest. Then Shyamlal approaches him to make a fake passport, which he does, for a suitcase full of gold bars. Shyamlal escapes, but Inspector Shinde confronts Kishinchand and in the scuffle that follows, Shinde gets killed. Kishinchand re-locates to London, England, where he is now known as underworld Don, King.