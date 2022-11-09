Professor Rasputine

Not Available

Professor Rasputin and his wife Dr. Christina run a special clinic to help those suffering from sexual problems. In reality, neither are what they claim to be and use the establishment for their own kinky kicks. In his case that involves prowling around in the country outside Paris, picking up teenage hitchhikers, strangling them and dumping their bodies in the woods. His loving spouse is also involved. Many different versions of this sleaze-fest have been released, both with and without explicit sex. In the U.S. and the UK, R rated versions were released under the titles Ecstasy, Inc. and Swedish Sex Clinic.