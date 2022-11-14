Professor Wall im Bordell

Not Available

Hanns Zischler embarks on a walk to Canossa in "Prof. Wall in the brothel": A law professor desperately wants to make amends, that through his guilt an outstanding student has broken off and now works as a prostitute. With targeted provocations Emilia Schüle as Aurelie takes apart his self-righteousness. Director Stefan Krohmer focuses on the psycho-duo of the excellent leading actor in his chamber-like staging: The longer the dispute lasts, the more the original balance of power between the prostitute and her unusual client turns upside down.