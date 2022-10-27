Programmed to Kill

Not Available

International terrorist leader, Fatima, is critically injured when she attempts to hijack a jumbo jet and is thwarted by Eric Matthews and his anti-terrorist organization, The Retaliators. Fatima is taken to a top-secret research institute, where she is turned into a lethal cyborg and programmed to hunt down the members of her own terrorist group. In the heat of battle, her computerized brain malfunctions, and she turns her lethal vengeance on the Retaliators. Now Eric Matthews and his team must match human cunning against deadly technology.