Programmng of Life 2: Earth

Not Available

The Earth is an extremely complex and uniquely programmed planet. The smallest degree of change could cause significant effects on us and our surroundings. The distance between the earth and the sun; the levels of oxygen, carbon dioxide and nitrogen in the air; the angle and speed of the earth's rotation; gravitational force; atmospheric pressure and the list goes on. If any of these parameters were to change, even slightly, earth would not be the planet we know today. We're living on the most unique and robust planet in the entire universe and the more we research the more we discover just how much of a razor's edge we're really on. Join us as we explore science in an effort to better understand the origins of life.