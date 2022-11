Not Available

We return to Camden’s Electric Ballroom, for PROGRESS’ Chapter 21 event from September 2015, entitled “You Know We Don’t Like To Use The Sit Down Gun”. Google it – you’ll find a video of a talking bird! Whilst this show featured the last match of Kris Travis, as his comeback ended when his cancer returned to ultimately claim his life, it also marked the start of a new era of PROGRESS, with new champion Will Ospreay having his first title defence.