Progress Chapter 36: We're Gonna Need a Bigger Room... Again

Not Available

ATLAS TITLE TOURNAMENT FINAL JOE COFFEY vs RAMPAGE BROWN DAHLIA BLACK, ALEX WINDSOR and JINNY vs NIXON NEWELL, LAURA DI MATTEO and POLLYANNA PROGRESS TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH THE LONDON RIOTS (c) vs BRITISH STRONG STYLE PAUL ROBINSON vs CHUCK MAMBO TWO OUT OF THREE FALLS MATCH TOMMASO CIAMPA vs ZACK SABRE JR IF THE ORIGIN LOSE THEY MUST DISBAND THE ORIGIN (GIBSON, LIGERO, CRUZ, MASTIFF) vs JACK GALLAGHER, DAMON MOSER and F.S.U (ANDREWS and DENNIS) PROGRESS CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH MARTY SCURLL (c) vs TOMMY END vs MARK HASKINS