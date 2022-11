PROGRESS Chapter 64: Thunderbastards Are Go!

Not Available

Chapter 64: Thunderbastards Are Go! Show date: 25th February 2018 Sexy Starr vs The Anti-Fun Police Millie McKenzie vs Charlie Morgan w/ Jinny Mark Davis vs Maverick Mayhew - Natural Progression Series 1st Round Mark Haskins & Jimmy Havoc w/ Vicky Haskins (c) vs Grizzled Young Veterans - PROGRESS Tag Team Titles Jonah Rock vs Zack Sabre Jr Mark Andrews vs Flash Morgan Webster vs Trent Seven vs TK Cooper vs Tyler Bate vs Eddie Dennis vs Pete Dunne vs Chris Brookes - Thunderbastard Match Travis Banks (c) vs Matt Riddle - PROGRESS World Title