Filmed at The Garage, Islington on Sunday 19th May 2013 El Ligero vs Noam Dar Darrell Allen vs Joey Lakeside vs Xander Cooper vs Eddie Dennis (Natural Progression Series) London Riots vs Project Ego Jimmy Havoc v Zack Sabre Jr (special guest referee Nigel McGuinness) Will Ospreay vs Mark Andrews RJ Singh vs Danny Garnell Screw Indy Wrestling vs Marty Scurll, Paul Robinson and Rampage Brown