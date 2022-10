Not Available

PROGRESS Title Match: MARTY SCURLL (c) vs MARK HASKINS, TIMOTHY THATCHER vs JACK GALLAGHER, JAMES DAVIS vs TOMMY END, MIKEY WHIPLASH vs RAMPAGE BROWN, JACK SEXSMITH vs BUBBLEGUM, THE SOUTH PACIFIC POWER COUPLE vs 'FLASH' MORGAN WEBSTER & POLLYANNA, THE ORIGIN (Gibson/Mastiff) vs O'CONNOR & COFFEY vs SWEET JESUS (Mambo/Eaver) vs THE DAZZLER TEAM (Allen/Black Jr)