Not Available

Project 313 is the story of Parrish and Machette, two friends who grew up in the rough projects of Detroit and are struggling daily with the challenges and hardships of urban street life. Soon after his release from juvenile detention, Machette devises a plan to "get rich quick" by robbing some unsuspecting high-roller exiting the local casino. For Nick Staley, a prominent college professor with a beautiful wife and daughter, a lucky day at the blackjack table turns into a nightmare when he is confronted by the two partners in crime, who rob, kidnap and hold him captive in Parrish's apartment in the projects. While the thieves plot their next move, tempers flare and disagreements in what to do next turn the two friends against one another, while leaving their victim faced with more than losing his jackpot---Nick may actually lose his life.