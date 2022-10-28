Project 42: The universal message

Not Available

A 107-minute long message that will be sent by a rocket to aliens who were detected from outside our solar system. The film is about the making of this message, and it follows the building of the space capsule from the signals received until the launch of the rocket. The valuable and illuminating interviews made with 42 role models tries to answer the big quesions of the human existence with unique humour. The message of the film is actually intended for everybody who is searching for their path, a handhold, motivation, to live their daily life to the fullest.