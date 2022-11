Not Available

The goal of Project #4K77 is simply to create a version of the 1977 Pre-Special Edition version of Star Wars, that will look good on a 4K Television or monitor. Most of the source material is 35mm film scanned at 4K, processed at 4K and rendered at 4K. When no 4K footage is available, an upscale from either the SSE or the Official Blu-ray will be used.