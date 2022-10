Not Available

It will take a lot of strength to slay a three-headed dragon, perhaps more than A-ko, B-ko and Maruten can muster. As these intrepid souls invade a space station ruled by their nemesis, they encounter star pirates, hidden explosives, seductive spirits, and female warriors with no discernible loyalties. And, of course, that fire-breathing beast with football field-size wings and a trio of mouths -- each brandishing saber-length teeth!