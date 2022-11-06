Project Ako Love & Robots

Not Available

he Alpha Cygnans—still searching for their "lost princess"--return to Earth, this time with a fleet of three thousand ships. A-ko and B-ko continue their rivalry, especially over Kei, which leaves C-ko feeling left out. A-ko and B-ko have even more reason to scrap when Hikaru Daitokuji arranges a marriage between Miss Ayumi and Kei.The wedding takes place at the gymnasium at Graviton City High School for Girls. At the same time, the Alpha Cygnan fleet—with their Queen on the flagship—approach the City, trying to stop the wedding. The weakened Earth Defense Force try to stop them from stopping the wedding. While all this is happening, A-ko and B-ko tear apart the wedding and try to do so to each other. Kei, Ayumi, and C-ko are caught in the middle of the melee.Interspersed with the main narrative are cuts of an archeological team in Iraq, deciphering some apocalyptic writings at an ancient site that may or may not have something to do with the approach of the Alpha Cygnans.