1996

Project: ALF

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 1996

Studio

Alien Productions

Six years ago, the space alien, ALF, was on his way back to his new home...When the Alien Task Force finally caught him. Now, the story continues to where the series ended. ALF is now protected by the Alien Task Force, but the leader wants to terminate ALF. So two officers decide to save ALF by taking ALF away from him. But the man the officers took ALF to wants to finally reveal ALF to the world.

Cast

Miguel FerrerDexter Moyers
William O'LearyCapt. Rick Mullican
Jensen DaggettMaj. Melissa Hill
Martin SheenColonel Gilbert Milfoil
Ray WalstonMotel Manager
Scott Michael Campbell2nd Lt. Harold Reese

View Full Cast >

Images