Not Available

Pro-climber Mina Leslie-Wujastyk is one of the world’s best outdoor boulderers, with multiple ascents of 8a+ and some of the boldest first female ascents in the world such as Careless Torque, 8a under her belt. However, while she could be out on rock enjoying fresh air and success, she chooses to dedicate much of her time to training and competing on the world cup circuit, where she isn’t quite as good. Why? This is what Project Mina tries to work out, creating more than just a climbing film – it’s a story about dedication, struggle, determination and finding your way, exploring the moments in-between the top-outs and trophies we’re so used to seeing.