1996

Project S

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 15th, 1996

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

As a crime wave sweeps through Hong Kong, the police call Jessica Yang (Yeoh), a rising star in the ranks, to help stop a notorious gang of thieves! What Jessica doesn't realize is that her boyfriend - recently discharged from the force - is the leader of this ruthless crime ring!

Cast

Michelle YeohJessica Yang Jian Wa
Yu Rong-GuangDavid Chang Fung
Emil ChowInsp. Lee Ming
Jackie ChanInsp. Chan Ka Kui [Cameo]
Eric TsangBusty Woman in Red [Cameo]
Athena ChuAnnie May Lee

View Full Cast >

Images