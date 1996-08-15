As a crime wave sweeps through Hong Kong, the police call Jessica Yang (Yeoh), a rising star in the ranks, to help stop a notorious gang of thieves! What Jessica doesn't realize is that her boyfriend - recently discharged from the force - is the leader of this ruthless crime ring!
|Michelle Yeoh
|Jessica Yang Jian Wa
|Yu Rong-Guang
|David Chang Fung
|Emil Chow
|Insp. Lee Ming
|Jackie Chan
|Insp. Chan Ka Kui [Cameo]
|Eric Tsang
|Busty Woman in Red [Cameo]
|Athena Chu
|Annie May Lee
