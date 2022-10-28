Not Available

Project Senium is an effort by Selladore Films to preserve the experience of one of the most beautifully disturbing places in the world in a cinematic short film. By bringing tools and experience from the realm of filmmaking, we show the decaying walls of abandoned mental hospitals, expose their dark history, and forever preserve the beauty that few get to witness. Join Project Senium and for an unprecedented cinematic view into these forgotten places before they disappear forever.