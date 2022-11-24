Project V.I.P.E.R.

Not Available

Project Viper is a 2002 movie starring Patrick Muldoon, Theresa Russell, Curtis Armstrong, Tamara Davies. The movie was directed by Jim Wynorski under the pseudonym "Jay Andrews." When a terrifying, bioengineered lifeform is stolen from its creator, the military calls on a covert troubleshooter to destroy it before it decimates a small town in its path, and then the rest of the world. The space shuttle Olympus is on a routine mission, but with a far-from-routine payload: "Project Viper," an experimental hybrid of human genes and computer chips, designed to adapt to any environment, particularly that of Mars. But as the shuttle crew prepares to launch the prototype into space, something unexpected occurs. Soon the astronauts are dead, and the Secretary of Defense orders the remaining prototype destroyed. To do the job, he calls on devil-may-care special agent Mike Connors (Patrick Muldoon).