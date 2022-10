Not Available

It's the end of the school year for a group of high school friends. Their senior prom was to be a night of elegance, rejoicing and celebrating, but when a psychotic killer hijacks their stretch limo, he is determined to have them Dead On Arrival. The teens are tortured while being held hostage, and soon turn on each other for survival. By the end, we learn that one of the teens had been keeping a secret that played a bigger role in their demise.