Promedio rojo

Can a hopeless geek win the heart of the impossibly hot new girl at school? One fanboy hopes the answer can be "yes" in this teen-centric comedy from Chile. Roberto (Ariel Levy) is 17 years old, draws comics in his spare time when he isn't busy reading them, and likes to imagine himself an invincible superhero called "The Strange Obesity of Being." However, Roberto's daily life is anything but heroic; he's the target of cruel jokes from most of his classmates, and his only friends are a pair of fellow outcasts, nerdy Papitas (Sebastian "Berta" Muniz) and Condoro (Nicolas Martinez), who has a less-than-wholesome interest in girls. When beautiful Cristina (Xenia Tostado) arrives from Spain and enrolls at the same school as Roberto, he immediately falls head over heels in love, and is determined to make her his own. However, there's a problem -- she already has eyes for Fele (Benjamin Vicuna), the Big Man On Campus who is Roberto's nemesis and wants to make Cristina his next conquest.