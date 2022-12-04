Not Available

A day by day diary of Raphaël Bassan's Lucy en miroir. Dominik Lange followed the shooting of Lucy en miroir for a year. He restructures the material of the film itself and confers to Promenades champêtres an astonishing poetic vision. The shots are often slow and hypnotic. The mystery of this new film does not take its roots in a cinematographic or a literary tradition like in Raphaël Bassan's film, but in life itself. Every day life is magnified by Dominik Lange's camera-eye which restructures the sequences and gives his film a different, yet complementary vision, of Lucy en miroir.