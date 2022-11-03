Prometheus Bound

Not Available

Drama - Journalist Alex Kenna (Daniel Tisman) is a man haunted by precognition when he returns to his old stomping grounds. After setting up camp at the house of a former schoolmate, Alex becomes infatuated with a wheelchair-bound woman (J.C. Brandy) and, despite warnings from his friends, pursues a relationship with her. But as they become more involved, the secrets of her past are revealed, and Alex gets caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse. - Jon Jacobs, J.C. Brandy, Daniel Tisman