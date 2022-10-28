Not Available

Self made millionaire Rolando Dominguez (Carlos Guerrero) could not resist the tempting pleasures that came with his success and now finds himself homeless, demented, and tormented by flashbacks of his regretful mistakes and broken promises to his missing son Rollie (Carlos Guerrero Jr.). Rolando struggles with his guilt as he faces the harsh reality that the fortune he worked for in his pursuit of happiness is the very thing that has destroyed his life... Meanwhile Detective Stevens (Steven Bauer - Scarface, Ray Donovan) has vowed to bring Rollie back home to his desperate mother Vanessa (Carmen Lopez) who’s six month agony has led her to question her faith while clinging on to the last bit of hope to see her son again.