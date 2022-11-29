Proof of God

Not Available

Knowing and using these four simple questions can revolutionize your outreach to anyone who says,"God is not real." There is even a conversation with a young man who has joined the increasing trend to embrace atheism. Includes quotes from Christopher Hitchens, Paul Baird, David Hume, and other famous anti-God spokesmen whose own words call atheism into question. There is one thing that the Bible says that God must give to anyone before they will receive the truth - even atheists. Understanding this fact will give viewers a deeper passion and empathy for those lost in the pride of their misplaced belief.