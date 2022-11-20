Propaganda

Not Available

This season from John DeCesare comes a progressive ski film that will continued to change the way you think about skiing. Witness J.F. Cusson's massive 1/4 pipehits, J.P. Auclair doing the first-ever 360 degree man-made loop. See 4 kink urban rails, a record-setting hip jump by Jon Olsson, Candide Thovex going huge like only he can, C.R. Johnson's 110 foot inverted 900, Shane Szocs' crevasse jumping extravaganza, and the biggest, baddest, most progressive skiing on the planet. Poor Boyz--true to the movement. Includes music by Rage Against the Machine, Motley Crue, Face to Face, Pennywise, Swollen Members and many more.