Propagandhi play a benefit show for the Grassy Narrows First Nation Blockade and the International Solidarity Movement at the Zoo (the venue, not the animal prison numb-nuts) in Winnipeg, Canada in 2003. Set features songs from all their full-length records in addition to some rare cover tunes along with early incarnations of tracks from Potemkin City Limits, which was released 2 years later. Show is video-taped by crowd-members and recorded and mixed by the band 100% DIY-like.