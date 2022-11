Not Available

Vegan punk rockers Propagandhi perform in their native Winnipeg in this live 2003 show filmed by crowd members and recorded and mixed by the band. In addition to thrashing renditions of favorites such as "With Friends Like These" and "Natural Disasters," the presentation includes the documentaries Peace, Propaganda and the Promised Land and As Long as the Rivers Flow: The Story of the Grassy Narrows Blockade.