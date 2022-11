Not Available

Two lazy friends (Mimis Fotopoulos and Ntinos Iliopoulos) find a job as ice-cream vendors to pay their back rent. When they start giving ice-cream to poor children for free, their boss, incensed, chases them off, and they take refuge in a nightclub, where they disguise themselves as female dancers. One misunderstanding follows another, until the impresario seeks them out, offering them a job as a comedy routine.