Duane Flynn had it all: a beautiful wife, two wonderful sons, a successful career and was a respected minister in the United Methodist Church in Gastonia, NC. But Duane had a secret. At age eight, he started wearing his mother’s clothing and grandmother’s clip on earrings. He questioned his gender identity and his very identity through college, divorce, and his now his 4o-year marriage to Pam. Dawn attempted to suppress her true identity for five decades. Proper Pronouns tells the story of Dawn as she seeks validation in the pulpit as a transgender, ordained minister and reconciliation in her marriage, problems she did not face when she was Duane.