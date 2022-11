Not Available

A barbed satire concerning a lowly bank clerk (Bucci), literally allergic to money and revolted by its nefarious influence on humanity, who launches a campaign of harassment against a wealthy butcher (Tognazzi), stealing small, insignificant items— but never money—from the man. The victim uses the thefts to make large and fraudulent insurance claims, refusing to finger the thief for fear his own financial improprieties might be exposed.