Prophet of Doom. Vanishing of Vladimir Alexandrov

At the height of the Cold War, prominent Soviet climatologist Vladimir Aleksandrov vanished while on a trip to Spain, in what was initially thought of as a defection. No trace of him was ever found. This is an investigation featuring interviews with his friends, family, colleagues, and political players at the time. They paint a tragic portrait of a man who was committed to science and his family, and was caught in a dangerous clash of ideologies. He became an important chess piece in a complex game of one-upmanship in a world on the brink of war. Like Icarus, he ascended very fast, and did not heed the warnings. He disappeared in Madrid on March 31, 1985. Now there is a new battlefield: to save the world from climate change. We will now learn how scientific theories are weaponized for political gain.