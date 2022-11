Not Available

The Prophetic Time Line for the events of the End Times is based solely on Scripture, no speculation. Dr. Dawson explains the alignment of events from the Rapture and Ezekiel's War, through the Great Tribulation, the Second Advent to the New Heaven and Earth. The exact number of days from the Signing of the Covenant by the Antichrist till Christ stands on Zion is shown from Scripture and when Christ returns it is 965 days until He puts down His enemies.