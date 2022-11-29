Not Available

"Proposition 1: Hands" aims to transform a banal children’s game into a futuristic therapeutic exercise that meanwhile studies relational flows between anxiety and the uncertainty of the future in order to overcome the anxious-self. The children's game utilized in this project is called "Make Electricity on Hands", which is frequently played among children in South Korea. This project converts the game’s underlying conception and arisen sensation into a form of massage therapy. During each participation, participants will be asked to transfer the warmth to each other and to remain bonded at least during this massage session.