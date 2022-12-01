Not Available

The movie follows Fernando, a 16-year-old teenager from the conservative countryside of Sao Paulo as he decides to meet up with an online hook up after being mercilessly teased by his friends for being a virgin. Fernando hides his homosexuality from everyone and ends up meeting his date, an older man, in a remote area of the woods where they are both out of sight. The sexual encounter promises to be a romantic one but ends up being a traumatic episode that will undoubtedly haunt Fernando the rest of his life.