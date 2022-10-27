Props Road Fools 1-Part 1

Not Available

This first edition of Props Road Fools was originally released january february 1998. We took as many riders as we could carry and stumbled across the southwest on one hell of a road trip. Done in a documentary-style edit, making this a first in the way bike videos have been made thus far. Endless antics and humor, unreal riding that is gonna change the way you look at our sport, sillyness, and all good fun. Private First Class Dave Freimuth even threw on a bonus slide show after the credits. Don't miss what the critics have called the best video of all time.