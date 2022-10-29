Not Available

Accompanied by voice-over extracts from Prose du Transsibérien et de la petite Jeanne de France by Blaise Cendrars, Prose of the Trans-Siberian follows the train journey of the same name, via footage shot from a carriage window. These calm and linear images are combined with abstract animation, sometimes geometric, sometimes more organic, expressing the sensations of this journey, of the horizontal shifting, with its tempo, ist pauses, its agitations and the proliferation of thoughts that this particular space-time makes possible.