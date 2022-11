Not Available

Sveta and Oleg are a modern young couple: they eat organic food, exercise regularly and are dreaming of moving to Europe. All their plans turn to ruin one day at the supermarket as Sveta gets bitten by a woman in leopard leggings. Soon Sveta begins to notice new exotic desires: for leopard print in particular and for unregulated life in general. Oddly enough, the infection that is threatening their modern lifestyle can also spark new passion in couple’s relationship.