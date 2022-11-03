Prosperity

Not Available

Marie Dressler and Polly Moran play feuding mothers-in-law in this 1932 comedy/drama. In 1925, John becomes President of the prosperous Warren Bank when Maggie retires. Six years later, John, Helen and the two children are happy in their home, but the two mother-in-laws are still bickering. When Lizzy inadvertently starts a run on the bank, it closes when Maggie learns that John has done what she had told him never to do - used the bank bonds for a get rich quick scheme. To gain some money for the depositors, Maggie and John sell everything that they have and move in with Lizzy, who hounds them every day. Their only hope for a normal life is to get the bonds back from the crooks that have them.