Ditas is a new recruit in the whorehouse of Xedes and was handled by the pimp Nonoy. The number one rule in the house is never to be intimate or fall in love with each other. However, Nonoy was captivated by Ditas' beauty and personality that the two eventually had a relationship. Soon after Xedes learned of their grave offense, she fired Nonoy and the two got into a heated argument and fight that would later on meet its tragic ending.