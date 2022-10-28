Protest The Hero - Gallop Meets The Earth

Not Available

Gallop Meets The Earth is the first-ever live release from Canadian Prog-Metal outfit Protest The Hero. The band has quickly become one of the most respected names in the heavy music genre, and their live show has grown by leaps and bounds since their inception. The accolades bestowed on the band by fans and press is incredible, and their worldwide fanbase grows daily. Music fans of all types flock to the band's side due to their outstanding blend of musicianship and songwriting ability.