Protevousianikes peripeteies

Set in Athens, this Greek film concerns the trials and tribulations of two girls from the village of Korfu. Unschooled in big-city ways, our heroines are prime targets for every sharpster and lothario in the city. The results of their naivete are more comic than dramatic, culminating in lasting romance for both ladies. The plotline is periodically interrupted by the performance of Greek folk dances, easily the highlights of the film. Indicative of the frugality of the Greek film industry is the fact that, at $80,000, this was the country's most expensive production up to 1957!