'PROTO' is a sci-fi action adventure, about a child-like, experimental robot, set in the robotics lab where he has been built. Although PROTO has been made to fulfill the ambitions of his creator, Prof. Andrews, he learns to find his own dreams and ambitions, and also the strength needed to realise them. The main theme of the film is freedom, both literal and in the ability to choose one's own destiny - to break free of expectations. We wish for the film, while an exciting and fun science fiction, to also capture a magical sense of wonder. PROTO will overcome the expectations and restrictions placed on him and discovering his true self.