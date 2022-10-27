Not Available

Geeky high-schooler Alex Mackendrick, dissed by his girlfriend, boss, and stepfather, is suddenly empowered when he steals a pair of telekinetic gloves from his only friend, an experimental scientist. The God-fearing teen spins over the edge when the scientist is accidentally killed during a scuffle over the purloined gloves. Convinced that his life is over, Alex goes on a resentment-filled revenge spree, using his newly acquired kinetic powers to pay back those who have done him wrong.