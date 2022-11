Not Available

The snooty Fernanda decides to visit her uncle in Frisco to escape the attentions on Don Diego but he follows her. Alone in Frisco with her duena, Fernanda can't get over the Frisco "mountains" but likes the hilltop mansion with many bathrooms. She is rescued from a wild taxi ride by a passerby who owns a huge plumbing company. Of course Fernanda thinks he is a common plumber and snubs him.